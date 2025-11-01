CM expresses deep grief over passing of former CM Aftab Shabaan Mirani

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Nov 01 (APP): Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of former Chief Minister Aftab Shabaan Mirani.

In his condolence message, the Chief Minister said that Mirani was a close associate of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, and remained an invaluable asset of the Pakistan Peoples Party.

Shah said that Mirani had the honour of working with Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, Asif Ali Zardari, and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Murad Ali Shah described the late Mirani as a man of integrity, humility, and dignity. “May Allah Almighty grant him a high place in Jannat-ul-Firdous,” he prayed.

The Chief Minister extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, the PPP leadership, and party workers, sharing in their grief and loss.