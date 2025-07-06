CM ensures peaceful Muharram with unprecedented arrangements

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jul 06 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif ensured the peaceful and well-organized observance of Muharram-ul-Haram across the province through comprehensive administrative, security, and public service arrangements.

Acting on the Chief Minister’s special directions, provincial ministers remained actively engaged in their respective divisions to oversee the continuous monitoring of processions and gatherings throughout the province.

District administrations, police, Rescue 1122, and other civic bodies are operating in close coordination to facilitate mourners and maintain law and order. Members of peace committees have also been deployed near most processions and majalis to assist with public facilitation and reinforce interfaith harmony.

In her statement, CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif emphasized that for the first time, cyber patrolling has been introduced during Muharram to counter fake news and online provocations. In addition, control rooms remain functional 24/7 at the provincial, divisional, and district levels to monitor real-time developments and ensure immediate response to any situation.

The CM highlighted that mourners are being provided with nutritious food packets through organized langar services, while sherbet and lemon water dispensers have been installed along procession routes throughout the province. Cold water bottles are also being distributed among participants to help them cope with the ongoing heatwave.

For the first time, field hospitals and Clinics-on-Wheels have been stationed near major processions and gatherings, ensuring immediate medical assistance in case of emergencies.

The CM underscored that round-the-clock surveillance of procession routes is being carried out through Safe City cameras. She added that special measures under the Suthra Punjab initiative have been taken to maintain cleanliness along all procession and majlis routes.

In view of the high temperatures and humidity, cold water sprinkling is being conducted along major gathering points and procession paths to offer relief to mourners. Additionally, all dangling electric wires and other potential hazards have been removed to ensure the safety of participants.

The CM said that the government is committed to providing a secure, clean, and dignified environment for all mourners, stressing that these arrangements reflect Punjab’s collective respect for the sanctity of Muharram and the values of interfaith harmony and public service.