CM Domki lauds efforts of WHO for supporting to Balochistan Health Dept

QUETTA, Nov 13 (APP):A delegation led by World Health Organization (WHO) Representative in Pakistan Dr Palitha Mahipla called on Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Monday.

On this occasion, Dr. Palitha Mahipla handed over the keys to an ambulance to the caretaker chief minister of Balochistan.

Addressing the handover ceremony on this occasion, the CM said that he appreciated the support and cooperation of the World Health Organization for the provision of health facilities in Balochistan.

He said that collaborative initiatives to enable and strengthen the healthcare system, including the provision of mobile health clinics, vaccine vans, ambulances, medicines, medical equipment and logistics support, would significantly improve the health sector, from the coronavirus pandemic to the flood disasters.

He said that the WHO’s role has been crucial for the improvement of the health sector.

The CM said that the caretaker provincial government was committed to providing all kinds of support to the World Health Organization (WHO), which was assisting in the health sector, services were remarkable and WHO was an important working partner of the provincial government.

Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr. Amir Muhammad Jogaizai Principal Secretary Rashid Razaq, Special Secretary Asfandyar Baloch, Secretary Health Abdullah Khan, Director General Health Services Dr. Noor Qazi, WHO Balochistan Head Dr. Asfandyar Shirani were also present in the ceremony.