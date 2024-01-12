CM displeased with poor cleanliness in PIC

LAHORE, Jan 12 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed displeasure over poor cleanliness, marks of dust and stains on tiles and counters during his inspection of the newly constructed emergency of the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC).

He summoned the contractor, officials from the C&W department and the medical superintendent for an immediate explanation. He pointed out the signs of neglect in cleanliness arrangements and dust on tiles, expressing dismay over the situation. Inspecting the emergency, the CM questioned why the cleanliness conditions were so subpar. He summoned the commissioner and directed immediate improvements in cleanliness arrangements. He emphasized that poor cleanliness in the new emergency was unacceptable.

He also enquired about the well-being of a patient in a wheelchair, lifting a fallen file from the floor and placing it back on the wheelchair. The patient expressed gratitude to the CM for his gesture. He also addressed the complaint of a patient from Gujrat about delayed scheduling for angiography. Ordering immediate action, he instructed the MS to expedite the angiography procedure.

The health secretary and others were also present.