CM discusses proposal to issue of Kissan card

LAHORE, Mar 15 (APP): Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz presided over a special meeting in which matters pertaining to wheat were reviewed.

A proposal for issuance of Kissan card was reviewed in the meeting. The CM said that the Punjab government stands with the farming community and it would not leave them alone.

Maryam ordered to undertake all possible steps for assistance of wheat cultivators, adding that PML-N’s manifesto outlines to ensure well-being of the farmers.

She said, “We are also well aware of problems being faced by the common man and we striving to provide them with subsidised flour.”

It was informed during the briefing that the government had to bear circular debt to the tune of Rs 630 billion for granting subsidy on wheat.

The government had to pay Rs 80 billion markup per annum on the circular debt. The Punjab government paid off Rs 469 billion debt in the last eight months.

A proposal with regard to the Social Protection and Targeted Subsidy was reviewed during the meeting. A proposal for uninterrupted provision of manure and pesticides to farmers was also mulled over.

Provincial ministers Bilal Yasin, Azma Bukhari, Ashiq Kirmani, former senator Pervez Rasheed, MPA Sania Ashiq, chief secretary, chairman P&D, SMBR, secretaries of Food, Agriculture, Finance, Chairman PITB and other officials concerned attended the meeting.