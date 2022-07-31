CM directs to repair roads, drainage lines on People’s Bus Service routes

KARACHI, Jul 31 (APP): Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed Transport & Mass Transit Authority to coordinate with Local Government department to repair roads of all the routes of Peoples Bus Service so that it could operate smoothly and properly.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting to discuss the issues of the People Bus Service here at CM House on Sunday.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers Shahrjeel Memon, Nasir Shah, Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, Commissioner Karachi Iqbal Memon, PSCM Fayaz Jatoi, Secretary LG Najam Shah, Secretary Transport Haleem Shaikh, DIG Traffic, heads of KMTA, KDA, Municipal Commissioner Karachi and others concerned.

The CM Sindh was told that the first route of the Peoples Bus Service in the city was launched from Malir to Towner on June 27, second route on July 1, 2022 and now more than seven routes were in operation with 250 buses.

It was pointed out that there were various issues on the roads of the seven bus routes; the 29.5 km long first route from Model Colony to Tower needed some asphalt works at Model Colony, Regal Chowk area, while in the area of Malir halt, FTC, Aram Bagh, it needed pavement works and repairing of damaged sewerage/drainage lines in some areas.

Similarly, Route-2, starting from North Karachi to Indus Hospital spreads over 32.9 km. Its areas such as Shafiq Mor, Sohrab Goth and Shah Faisal Bridge areas needed asphalt work while pavements were needed to be repaired in Gulshan, and Shah Faisal areas. Sewerage/drainage lines were also damaged in those areas which needed to be fixed.

The CM was further briefed that the 33 km long route-3, starting from Nagan Chorangi to Singer Chorangi needed asphalt works in areas like Hyderi, National Stadium, and Shan Chowrangi roads while FTC bridge, Left Turn to Liaquatabad No. 10 had broken pavements and damaged sewerage lines, which were needed to be fixed.

Similar works should be carried out at Liaquatabad, Lalu Khait, Empress Market, I.I Chundrigar Road, Jahangir Road, Link Road M-9 of Route 4. Manghopir road, New Karachi, and KMDC to Ziauddin Road, Peoples Chowrangi to Landi Kotal area of Route-5 also need repair and maintenance works, the meeting informed the CM.

It was further said that the roads and pavement of Rourt-6 such as Orangi Town, Paposh Nagar, Garden, Baloch Colony, PIB Colony, Bahadurabad underpass would be repaired, while the roads and sewerage lines of Route-7 such as around Qartar Hospital, Haji Hotel Orangi needed to be repaired.

The CM directed the transport department to coordinate with the local government department and start all the repair and maintenance work on top priority. “I want both departments to complete the work within 40 days,” he said.

Peoples Bus Service was a good facility in the city and it must be maintained properly, the CM said and directed the transport department to establish 250 bus stops within 20 days.

“The staff members such as cleaners, conductors and drivers working on the buses must be neat and clean,” he said, adding that the standard of the bus service must be maintained.”