CM directs to prepare comprehensive plan to prevent wastage of health resources

QUETTA, March 19 (APP):Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Tuesday directed the concerned authorities to prepare a comprehensive action plan in 30 days, to prevent wastage of resources and provide quality medical facilities to

the people in hospitals.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of Health Department.

The meeting was attended by Member of Balochistan Assembly Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi, Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Principal Secretary Imran Zarkoon, Additional Chief Secretary Development and Planning Abdul Saboor Kakar, Secretary Finance Babar Khan, Secretary Health Abdullah Khan and other relevant officials.

During meeting, the CM gave the instruction that appointment of surgeons should be ensured in all district headquarters hospitals within ten days. He said that uninterrupted supply of medicines should be ensured in all hospitals.

There are complaints of corruption in the procurement of medicine which must be resolved, he said. The CM also instructed the Chief Secretary to start implementing the proposed measures for the betterment of the people of Balochistan.

He expressed resentment over advance payment of one billion rupees for health sector development projects saying that the work paid has not been done, the responsibility should be determined and an FIR should be filed against the responsible elements.

Mir Sarfraz Bugti directed the Anti-corruption department to investigate the matter and arrest those officials who found involved in this issue.

In future, he said no project would be considered without schedule of new expenditure (SNE), primary health centers that do not meet the set criteria.

He directed that all such inactive centers should be closed and doctors selected on merit should be sent to the respective districts for duty.

The CM announced highest civilian award for Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi, for the creation of the Health Care Commission draft and for his outstanding services in the health department.

He also gave directives that Burn Unit should be expanded and a modern Burn center equipped with all medical facilities should be established.