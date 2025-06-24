CM directs to expand ongoing cleanliness drive for beautification of Quetta

- Advertisement -

QUETTA, Jun 24 (APP): Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Tuesday directed that the ongoing cleanliness campaign under the “Safa Quetta Program” should be expanded and be made more effective it for increasing of beautification of the Quetta City.

He said that the campaign against encroachments in the city and its surroundings should be further accelerated and this process should be completed without any pressure, recommendation or concession.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting at the Chief Minister Secretariat to review the performance of the “Safa Quetta Program”.

Comprehensive measures were decided for the beautification, cleanliness, drainage and elimination of encroachments of the provincial capital Quetta in the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Development and Planning Hafiz Abdul Basit, Principal Secretary Babar Khan, Secretary Finance Imran Zarkoon, Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafqat, Head of Public Private Partnership Authority Dr. Faisal Khan, senior officials of Metropolitan Corporation and related departments.

It was decided in the meeting that an effective operation against encroachments would be launched across the city.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also approved the appointment of magistrates to ensure strict implementation of municipal laws.

Briefing the meeting, Commissioner Quetta Hamza Shafqat said that all government lands, properties and properties under the control of encroachment mafias, the identification of the encroachments has been completed, and action has been initiated against them.

The Chief Minister ordered that the ongoing cleanliness campaign under the “Safa Quetta Program” would be expanded and be made more effective.

He said that encroachments are causing difficulties for the citizens in their daily lives and the government would not intend to be lenient in this regard.

The CM directed the relevant institutions to solve the problems of cleanliness, drainage, and traffic on a permanent basis and to prioritize practical measures for the beautification of the city.

He said that urgent steps are being taken to transform Quetta city into a model city equipped with modern, clean, and organized urban facilities, describing the campaign as impossible to make sustainable without public cooperation in the meeting,

The Chief Minister directed that citizens A wide-scale awareness campaign should be launched to create awareness and ensure their participation.

He said that “providing facilities to the people is the top priority of our government and with the cooperation of the citizens, we would transform Quetta into an exemplary and beautiful city.”

The meeting expressed its determination that the “Safa Quetta Program” is not just a temporary campaign but a long-term project, through which the aim is to bring about permanent improvement in the city of Quetta.