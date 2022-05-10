CM directs strict implementation on one-dish at marriage ceremonies

LAHORE, May 10 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has directed that the law regarding one-dish at marriage ceremonies should be strictly implemented and action be taken in case of violation.

The administration should vigilantly perform for ensuring the implementation of the law and he would also monitor it on daily basis, the CM declared.

Any violation of this law would not be tolerated as the initiative had provided relief to the general public at large, he asserted and added that the incumbent government belonged to the common man and every step would be taken to bring ease to their lives.