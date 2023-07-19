CM directs Rwp admin to immediately complete rainwater drainage operation

RAWALPINDI, Jul 19 (APP): Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned with the district administration to utilize all available resources and immediately complete the rainwater drainage operation.

According to a district administration spokesman, the CM Punjab had issued special instructions to Rescue-1122, PDMA and the district administration directing them to ensure immediate drainage of water in low-lying areas of Rawalpindi following heavy rain on Tuesday night.

The CM said that immediate actions should be taken on an emergency basis for drainage of rainwater.

The officers of the administration and related institutions should remain in the field until the drainage work is completed, he ordered.

All precautionary measures should be taken in view of the urban flooding threat in Nullahs, he said adding, the situation of Nullah Lai should be continuously monitored.

After completing the drainage operation, the report should be sent to the Chief Minister’s Office, Mohsen Naqvi directed.