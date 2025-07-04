CM directs for evacuation, medical assistance after building collapsed in Lyari

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Jul 04 (APP): Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while taking notice of a building collapsed in Lyari area of the metropolis has directed the authorities for evacuation of trapped persons and medical assistance to the injured.

He said this is a very sad incident, the concerned authorities should submit an immediate report.

Murad said that the rescue teams should take steps to immediately evacuate the people buried under the rubble.

He also asked for the Immediate medical assistance to the injured.

The Chief Minister was briefed that the rescue operation was underway after the building collapse in Lyari.

Five injured people have been pulled out of the rubble so far.

The Sindh Chief Minister has sought details immediately of the dilapidated buildings of the city from the Sindh Building Control Authority.

He said that dangerous buildings should be identified immediately and practical steps should be taken to protect citizens.

He said that negligence will not be tolerated because the protection of human lives is the top priority.