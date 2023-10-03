CM directs best medical assistance to fire victim

QUETTA, Oct 03 (APP): Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan on Tuesday directed health department to ensure the best medical facilities to all the affected girls of the private educational academy.

“A report should be submitted after determining the causes of fire in the private academy,” the chief minister said, directed to ensure safety measures in all private and public educational institutions including the affected academy.

Meanwhile, Dr. Muhammad Ishaq Panizai, Medical Superintendent Civil Sandeman Hospital told media that thirty-six girls were affected in the incident.

“Immediate medical aid is being provided to the affected girls,” he said, and added that the condition of all the affected girls was out of danger.