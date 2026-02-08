CM congratulates public on Safe Basant celebrations

LAHORE, Feb 08 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has congratulated the citizens of Lahore for full compliance with safety SOPs during Basant celebrations, praising their role in making the festival both joyful and secure.

In her message, the chief minister expressed satisfaction over the public’s cooperation, saying, “I am happy that Lahoris lived up to our confidence. Lahore is very happy today, and so am I.” She noted that citizens strictly adhered to rules, ensuring the use of approved kite strings and safe rooftop celebrations. The non-use of metallic strings kept transformers across the city safe, she added.

The CM highlighted that preventive safety measures on rooftops were effective and said the concept of “Safe Basant” would be extended to other cities. She also informed that 200 Clinics on Wheels and 21 field hospitals were deployed across Lahore, including Liberty and the Walled City, to provide medical assistance if needed.

The chief minister urged the public to continue exercising caution on the final day of the festival.