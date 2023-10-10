CM congratulates Pakistani cricket team over victory against Sri Lanka

LAHORE, Oct 10 (APP):Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi extended his warmest congratulations to the Pakistani cricket team and the entire nation for their spectacular triumph against Sri Lanka in the World Cup.

In his meeting, he commended the Pakistani players for etching their names into history through their exceptional teamwork.

The CM further expressed how the national players captivated the hearts of the nation by surpassing Sri Lanka with sheer brilliance. The Pakistani batsmen’s remarkable performance in achieving a significant target solidified their victory. Naqvi emphasized his belief that the outcome of effective teamwork always yields positive results.