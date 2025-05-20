CM congratulates COAS General Asim Munir on elevation to Field Marshal

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, May 20 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif extended her heartfelt congratulations to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on his elevation to the prestigious rank of Field Marshal.

In her message on Tuesday, the chief minister conveyed her best wishes to Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and lauded his commendable services for the nation. “Field Marshal Asim Munir has rendered invaluable services for the defence and honour of Pakistan,” she said.

CM Maryam Nawaz also offered prayers for continued success under his leadership, expressing hope that the Pakistan Army would reach new heights of professional excellence and capability under his command.