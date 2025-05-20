35.5 C
Islamabad
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeDomesticCM congratulates COAS General Asim Munir on elevation to Field Marshal
Domestic

CM congratulates COAS General Asim Munir on elevation to Field Marshal

CM Punjab
18
- Advertisement -
LAHORE, May 20 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif extended her heartfelt congratulations to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on his elevation to the prestigious rank of Field Marshal.
In her message on Tuesday, the chief minister conveyed her best wishes to Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and lauded his commendable services for the nation. “Field Marshal Asim Munir has rendered invaluable services for the defence and honour of Pakistan,” she said.
CM Maryam Nawaz also offered prayers for continued success under his leadership, expressing hope that the Pakistan Army would reach new heights of professional excellence and capability under his command.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan