CM condoles demise of senior PPP leader Abdul Sattar Bachani

LAHORE, Jul 07 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of senior Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Abdul Sattar Bachani.
In her condolence message, the chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul. “May Allah Almighty grant the deceased an elevated place in Jannah and bless the grieving family with patience and strength to bear this irreparable loss,” she said.
