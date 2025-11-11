Tuesday, November 11, 2025
Domestic

CM condoles demise of Senator Irfan Siddiqui

LAHORE, Nov 11 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed profound grief over the demise of Senator Irfan Siddiqui.
In her condolence message, she extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed for strength and patience for them in this difficult time. Paying tribute to the late parliamentarian, she said Senator Irfan Siddiqui was a distinguished statesman who upheld exemplary political traditions that will be remembered for generations.
The CM said Pakistani politics has lost a dignified and principled leader. She added that Senator Irfan Siddiqui’s services to politics and public life will always be remembered with respect and admiration.
