CM condoles death of Javed Mahmood

LAHORE, Apr 08 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed sorrow and grief over the sad
demise of former chief secretary Javed Mahmood who was suffering
from blood cancer.
In her condolence message, the CM said Javed Mahmood was a committed bureaucrat
as the chief secretary Punjab his services for the public welfare and institution building
would never be forgotten.
The chief minister prayed that may the soul rest in eternal peace in the heavens
and may Allah, The Almighty, grant the bereaved family courage and fortitude to bear
this irreparable loss.