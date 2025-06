- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jun 06 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of former Senator and Federal Minister Abbas Afridi.

In her condolence message, the chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family, praying that Allah Almighty grant the departed soul eternal peace and give the family strength and patience to bear this irreparable loss.