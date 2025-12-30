CM condoles death of Bangladesh’s first female Prime Minister Khaleda Zia

Tuesday, December 30, 2025
Domestic

LAHORE, Dec 30 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister(CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Bangladesh’s first female Prime Minister,Begum Khaleda Zia.
In her condolence message,the CM Maryam Nawaz extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and the people of Bangladesh.
She said that Khaleda Zia was a prominent political leader whose services for democracy and public welfare would be remembered. “Our thoughts and prayers are with our brothers and sisters of Bangladesh in this hour of grief,”she added,praying for eternal peace for the departed soul and strength for the family to bear the loss.
