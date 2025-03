- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Mar 03 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has strongly condemned a suicide blast targeting an FC convoy on the National Highway in Kalat.

The CM paid tribute to the immortal sacrifice of the sepoy who embraced martyrdom in the blast.

She expressed heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family of the martyred FC sepoy. She prayed for an early recovery of those personnel who got injured in the blast.