CM committed to making Punjab polio free: Uzma Kardar

LAYYAH, Oct 16 (APP): Focal Person for the Chief Minister of Punjab for the Anti-Polio Campaign, Uzma Kardar, has said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is fully committed to making Punjab a polio-free province and has set a clear target to achieve this goal.

She stated that the government ensuring strict monitoring of the ongoing anti-polio drive across Punjab, including vigilant oversight at inter-provincial transit points to protect children from the crippling disease.

Talking to the media at the DC Office Committee Room, Uzma Kardar praised the district administration, health department, and frontline polio workers for their outstanding performance in keeping the district free from the poliovirus. She said the people of Layyah were fortunate that their children remain safe and protected from this dangerous disease.

She announced that in November, a special anti-polio pilot project will be launched in Lahore district, under which boys and girls up to the age of 15 will be administered protective polio vaccines. This initiative, she added, will gradually be expanded to cover the entire province.

Uzma Kardar further informed that only one polio case has been reported in Punjab this year, involving an eight-year-old child. In view of this, the provincial government has decided to include children up to 15 years of age in the vaccination campaign to ensure stronger immunity and complete eradication of the virus.

Highlighting the importance of public awareness, she said that the media plays a crucial role in every public health initiative. She urged journalists to continue supporting the government’s mission by spreading accurate information and raising awareness about the importance of vaccination for a healthy and prosperous Punjab.

Deputy Commissioner Layyah Amira Baidar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shahid Malik, Assistant Commissioner Haris Hameed Khan, and Chief Executive Officer Health Dr. Shahid Riaz were also present on the occasion.