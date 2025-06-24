32.8 C
CM commends security forces for killing 11 Khawarij in South Waziristan

LAHORE, Jun 24 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has lauded the valiant efforts of Pakistan’s security forces for killing 11 Indian-sponsored Khawarij in a successful intelligence-based operation in South Waziristan.
The CM paid glowing tribute to Major Moeez Abbas and Lance Naik Jibranullah, who embraced martyrdom during the operation, acknowledging their bravery and ultimate sacrifice for the nation.
Expressing heartfelt condolences, the CM extended her sympathies to the families of the martyred soldiers, stating that the nation stands united in honoring their courage and unwavering commitment to the defense of Pakistan.
