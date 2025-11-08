CM chairs meeting, discuss provision relating to 33-MPO, 16-MPO, Section 144

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Nov 08 (APP): Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Sohail Afridi here Saturday chaired an important meeting to discuss provisions related to 3-MPO, 16-MPO and Section 144.

During the meeting it was decided that a four-member committee, headed by Provincial Minister for Law Aftab Alam would be constituted to present recommendations for reforms in the relevant laws. The committee would identify provisions that could be misused and propose amendments to make the laws more transparent and equitable.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that freedom of expression and the right to peaceful protest are fundamental rights of every citizen. However, he added, a new framework would be developed to strike a balance between citizens’ right to protest and public convenience, so that demonstrations do not cause unnecessary hardship to the general public.

“Every law has both positive and negative aspects and our aim is to make them transparent,” the chief minister said. “Laws must protect the people and not be used as tools of political pressure,” he added.

The CM reaffirmed that protecting citizens’ lives and property and ensuring public convenience remain the top priorities of his government.

“Every step we take must ultimately lead to the ease and well-being of the general public,” he remarked. The meeting was attended by Law Minister Aftab Alam, Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Additional Chief Secretary Home Muhammad Abid Majeed and Advocate General Shah Faisal Utmankhel.