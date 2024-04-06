CM chairs LDA meeting to review development projects

LAHORE, Apr 06 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has directed to formulate a monitoring mechanism of LDA staff members along with including katchi abadis in the LDA development plan on a priority basis.

The CM chaired a review meeting of LDA projects in which the programme to transform Lahore into a sustainable smart city was reviewed. A development project was approved in the meeting to bring improvements in the road structure at a cost of Rs6 billion along with provision of other facilities. A waiting area will be allocated for walkways, specific bicycle lane, central recreation area, wheel carts and stalls.

A principal approval was granted for the Pilot Development Project in LDA Avenue1. The LDA restructuring plan was also reviewed in the meeting and it was decided to make LDA’s Strategic Policy Unit functional as well. A principal decision was taken to amend LDA rules along with introducing one window transfer and digital transformation system.

A principal decision was made to establish LDA Uniformed Force along with setting up LDA police station. The proposal to make 20 roads in Lahore commercial was reviewed in the meeting. The CM stated that a maximum number of corruption complaints have been reported about LDA.

Maryam Nawaz directed to establish vending points for wheel cart carriers and avoid snatching anyone’s wheelcarts. The CM was informed during the briefing that Rs20 billion income will be accrued due to commercialisation and a complete paperless system would be introduced in one year.

Encroachments will be monitored through drone cameras.The LDA would provide standard maps of small houses on its website for the facilitation of citizens. LDA’s approved model construction maps will save the precious time of citizens. The CM directed LDA to launch new projects so as to increase its revenue.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, former Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Information Minister Azma Bokhari, MPA Sania Ashiq, Chief Secretary, DG LDA and other officials were also present on the occasion.