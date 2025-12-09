CM chairs CTD meeting, approves Rs7.77bn for provision of vehicles, weapons, equipment

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Dec 09 (APP):Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Sohail Afridi chairing a meeting of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) here Tuesday approved allocation of Rs. 7.77 billion for the provision of vehicles, weapons, and modern equipment for the CTD.

During the meeting, the CM accorded in principle approval to convert 186 CTD detectives into 638 permanent field operators. He emphasized that the provincial government is working with full seriousness and responsibility to ensure peace and order adding that lack of resources would not be allowed to become an obstacle in this regard.

The meeting reviewed key measures of the department against terrorism, institutional reforms, infrastructure expansion and strengthening of human resources. Meeting was informed that these field operators would perform duties including cyber patrolling, intelligence gathering, surveillance and field operations in line with modern requirements to significantly enhance the department’s operational capacity.

The meeting also approved the establishment of a new CTD Regional Headquarter in Peshawar. Additionally, it was decided to revive the previously frozen development project for the construction of CTD offices in 21 districts of the province at a total cost of Rs. 4.30 billion. The objective of this project is to expand the CTD’s outreach at the district level and further strengthen its operational presence.

Addressing the meeting, KP CM directed that the implementation of CTD reforms, infrastructure development and new recruitments must be ensured strictly in accordance with the stipulated timelines. He also instructed that special attention be given to the strict implementation of security and safety protocols in all construction projects.

The meeting reviewed the overall law and order situation in the province and was given a detailed briefing on the CTD’s current capacity, performance, challenges and the proposed reforms aimed at further strengthening the department.