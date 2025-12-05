CM chairs cabinet meeting; issues guidelines to strengthen governance, transparency

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Dec 05 (APP): PESHAWAR, Dec 5 (APP): Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Sohail Afridi here Friday issued firm policy guidelines aimed at strengthening good governance, transparency and the use of modern technology in official affairs.

He was chairing the 41st meeting of provincial cabinet via video link. Addressing the meeting he stated that the provincial government has already provided a clear roadmap for good governance and is actively promoting transparency and digitalization across all departments.

Directing officials to prioritize online participation in official meetings, the CM emphasized that the approach would save valuable time besides reducing government expenditures.

To ensure institutional transparency and merit, the CM that all recruitments in provincial government departments, autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies would be conducted strictly through Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA).

Referring to the recent meeting of the National Finance Commission (NFC), he said that KP case was presented vehemently and was supported by all participants. He termed the continued denial of the due Rs. 1,375 billion share of the merged districts in the NFC Award over the past years as an injustice.

Expressing deep concern over the 55-day closure of the Torkham border, CM said that truck drivers as well as men, women, children and the elderly are severely affected. He directed the district administration of Khyber to immediately ensure provision of food, shelter and all essential facilities to the affected people.

The Chief Minister also directed that bulletproof vehicles be provided on a priority basis to civil officers, especially district administration and instructed that all hurdles in the procurement process be removed without delay.

The meeting was attended by cabinet members, Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretaries, concerned administrative secretaries and Advocate General.

Briefing the important decisions taken in the cabinet meeting, Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information and Public Relations, Shafi Jan, said that cabinet took key decisions regarding distribution formula for reserved seats for students of the merged districts in medical and dental colleges, new posting and transfer policy, committee report on Action in Aid of Civil Powers law, matters related to wheat stock and procurement, formation of KP Sugarcane and Sugar Beet Board, additional funding for development schemes and other public welfare initiatives.

He stated that after the division of South Waziristan into two districts, the matter of redistribution of reserved seats for students of these has been referred to a cabinet committee for further consultation. The committee would present its recommendations in the next cabinet meeting. Similarly, the new posting and transfer policy has also been referred to a cabinet committee for further review.

He informed that cabinet approved the nomination of mill representatives for KP Sugarcane and Sugar Beet Control Board for 2025–26. A detailed briefing was also given on wheat stocks, inter-provincial movement and future strategy after which the previously notified committee was authorized to take necessary steps for additional wheat procurement as and when required.

The cabinet also approved financial assistance for treatment of two patients undergoing kidney and bone marrow transplants. Additionally, approval was granted for the release of funds under the District Development Plan and District Development Initiatives to ensure timely completion of ongoing projects.

He told that a special grant of Rs. 150 million was approved for Counter Terrorism Department (CTD). It also endorsed the implementation of the recommendations of the committee tasked with proposing measures following the repeal of the Action in Aid of Civil Powers law.

The cabinet decided to refer the inquiry into Radio Pakistan Peshawar incident to a Special Committee of the Provincial Assembly.