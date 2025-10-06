CM chairs 29th cabinet meeting, approves massive flood relief package

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Oct 06 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired the 29th meeting of the provincial cabinet, which reviewed and approved a 171-point agenda, here on Monday.

The cabinet lauded the largest rescue, relief, and evacuation operation in Punjab’s history, alongside the biggest financial assistance program for flood victims undertaken by the provincial government.

The cabinet approved the disbursement of relief funds to flood-affected families beginning October 17, and sanctioned the final compensation package for victims. Under the package, families of deceased persons will receive Rs. 1 million, victims of permanent disability Rs. 500,000, and those with minor injuries Rs. 300,000. For housing losses, Rs. 1 million will be provided for completely collapsed concrete houses, and Rs. 300,000 for partially damaged ones. Similarly, Rs. 500,000 will be granted for fully collapsed mud houses and Rs. 150,000 for partially damaged structures. Compensation of up to Rs. 500,000 will be extended for the loss of large livestock, and Rs. 50,000 for small animals.

The cabinet also approved a principle decision to provide Rs. 20,000 per acre to farmers who suffered at least 25 percent crop damage due to floods. Moreover, it was decided to waive off Abiana and agricultural income tax in 2,855 flood-affected villages across the province.

CM Maryam Nawaz said that all flood victims will receive full and fair assistance and reiterated that no illegal constructions will be allowed in riverbeds or flood-prone areas. She appreciated the dedication of all departments and teams involved in the relief and rehabilitation work during the recent devastating floods. She paid tribute to Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Azma Bokhari, Khawaja Salman Rafique, Imran Nazir, Kazim Pirzada, Rana Sikandar Hayat, and Sohaib Bherth for their outstanding efforts and commitment during the crisis.

The CM announced a Rs. 15,000 monthly increase for Civil Defence volunteers in recognition of their services during flood operations. She condemned false propaganda against Punjab and praised the unprecedented rescue and relief efforts that saved lives and livestock, noting that despite being the largest flood in Punjab’s history, the province recorded the lowest mortality rate.

The CM said towns like Narowal and Muzaffargarh were badly affected and lauded the efforts of ministers, deputy commissioners, police, Rescue 1122, PDMA, and Civil Defence. She added that empowering young leaders had proven effective, emphasizing that ministers must stand with the people in times of hardship, not remain confined to offices. She said that providing medical treatment to over 1.1 million flood victims was a remarkable achievement, adding that all provinces are equal and deserve due respect. She said that Punjab has always stood by other provinces in times of need.

During the meeting, the SMBR briefed that the 2025 floods affected 27 districts, 4,678 villages, and 2,010 acres of crops, impacting 4.76 million people. Over 2.64 million people and 2.1 million livestock were rescued, while 417 relief camps were established across the province.

The cabinet rejected the Constitutional Bill 2025 and approved several key administrative and public welfare decisions. The CM barred LDA from imposing taxes on beauty parlours and related businesses and directed the formation of a special research committee for nominations to various boards.

The cabinet approved a Rs. 2 per unit reduction in electricity tariff for solar power users and a cut in the Rent-a-Car service tax to 15 percent. For overseas Pakistanis, the MBBS fee was fixed at $10,000, while the proposed $20,000 fee was rejected. It was also decided that candidates from other provinces must pass the MDCAT for MBBS admissions in Punjab.

CM Maryam Nawaz directed preemptive measures against smog, ensured that no health or education-related agenda be delayed, and instructed deputy commissioners to keep water filtration plants functional, allowing the repair of NGO-run plants. She also rejected a proposal for hiring additional staff for the Chief Minister’s Office.

The cabinet approved the launch of the “Maryam Nawaz Ration Card” pilot project in Lahore, and an interest-free electric taxi scheme, and the recruitment of 8,084 college and school teaching interns. It also approved the extension of contracts for 14 project-based employees in the Energy Department’s Reconciliation Cell.

Further approvals included relaxation of the recruitment ban for 25 posts in the Punjab Agriculture, Food & Drug Authority and the position of Regional Director, CTD Punjab. To strengthen the enforcement of environmental laws and prevent stubble burning, the cabinet approved 44 new posts in 10 sensitive districts. Recruitment for 77 posts in the Punjab Transport Company was also sanctioned.

In principle, the cabinet approved the creation of 379 new posts for Additional District & Sessions Judges and 872 Civil Judges-cum-Judicial Magistrates. Approval was also granted for the provision of e-bikes to athletes under the Khelta Punjab program. Ex-post facto approval was given for funds released to assist Swat River and Chakwal flash flood victims.

The meeting approved the drafts of the “Punjab Domestic Workers Rules 2024” and the “Punjab Wildlife Hazard Control Rules 2025.” It also sanctioned the establishment of the Miners Welfare Board and the Mines Labour Housing Board.

The cabinet granted approval for signing a Letter of Intent (LOI) to establish friendly relations between Punjab and China’s Guizhou Province. Amendments were approved in the Punjab Delegation of Financial Powers Rules 2016 following the creation of a new post of Director General Forests (BS-20). The establishment of the Punjab Forensic Science Authority and the reconstitution of its Board of Commissioners were also approved.

Further approvals included the establishment of Nawaz Sharif Cardiac Centre at Syed Muhammad Hussain Samli Hospital and Nawaz Sharif Cardiology Centre in Murree, as well as the creation of a Horticulture Agency in Murree. Subsidies were approved under several major agricultural initiatives, including the Chief Minister’s Programme for Water-Efficient Agriculture, the Punjab High Power Tractor Programme 2025–26, and the Transformation of Agriculture in Potohar Programme.

The meeting also approved the revamping of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to enhance service delivery. The Environmental Monitoring Centre (EMC) will be merged with the EPA without any additional financial burden. Approvals were also granted for the establishment of the Potohar Water Board and extension of deadlines for setting up or expanding cement plants.

Funds were sanctioned for the completion of the main emergency block revamping project at Mayo Hospital, Lahore. The cabinet approved the establishment of the Counter Narcotics Force Punjab and granted a charter to the proposed Chenab University of Science and Technology, Rahim Yar Khan.

The cabinet approved appointment of teaching faculty up to age 65 on a three-year contract in Basic and Clinical Sciences, following recommendations by a special selection committee. It rescinded the earlier decision to appoint special public prosecutors in May 9 cases and decided to form search committees for vice chancellors’ appointments in public universities. Funds were approved for hospital furniture and equipment under the reconstruction programme, and annual funding was granted to PSPA for operating 5,182 water filtration plants across Punjab.

The meeting approved purchase of DSNG/OB vans for live coverage of official events, seed money for the Punjab Special Planning Authority, and establishment of a Centre of Excellence in Phoolnagar, Pattoki. A new CM Value Addition Financing Scheme for Pink Salt and consultancy for placer gold block studies in Attock were also approved.

Approvals included Rs. 612 million compensation for Neela Gumbad affectees, development of model villages, installation of 25 air quality monitoring stations under the World Bank’s PCAP, and formation of narcotics control stations under the Punjab Control of Narcotic Substances Act 2025. The cabinet also approved Asaan Karobar Finance and Asaan Export Finance schemes for SMEs, a one-time compensation package for Punjab Information Commission members, and an amendment linking vehicle registration numbers with owners’ names. Funds were sanctioned for awareness campaigns under the Apni Chhat Apna Ghar programme and appointments of chairpersons, secretaries, and controllers in Punjab education boards.

The cabinet approved the charter issuance of Akhuwat Institute, Kasur, and implementation of Punjab Management Pay Scales 2023. It also endorsed the release of Salman Ghulam Mehdi as per a court order. Minutes of the 27th Cabinet meeting and several Standing Committees on Legislation and Privatization (18th–24th) were ratified, along with corrections to agenda items 8 and 41 from the 28th meeting. Proceedings of the Law and Order Committee’s 30th–35th meetings were also approved.