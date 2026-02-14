CM calls for immediate steps to increase farmers’ profits through exports

LAHORE, Feb 14 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has written a letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, urging immediate measures to increase potato exports and provide relief to farmers facing market pressures.

In her letter, the chief minister called for acceleration of exports through the National Logistics Corporation (NLC) and removal of bottlenecks that hinder the export process. She also requested a special 25 per cent reduction in freight charges to make Pakistani potatoes more competitive in international markets.

CM Maryam Nawaz further sought facilitation in export documentation and federal support to expand market access, particularly to the European Union, Africa, and the United States. She said the proposed steps would stabilise domestic prices, increase farmers’ profits, and strengthen Pakistan’s agricultural exports, ensuring better returns for growers across Punjab.