CM Bugti vows to unveil Balanced, Realistic and Public-Oriented budget

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

QUETTA, Jun 11 (APP): Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti here on Wednesday announced that the provincial budget for the upcoming fiscal year will be balanced, realistic and focused on public welfare.

During meetings with members of the provincial assembly and various delegations, the chief minister emphasized that the budget would align available resources with the province’s priorities and the needs of its people.

He said that the government was committed to adopt transparency, good governance, and sustainable development strategies in the budget-making process to effectively address the social, economic, and environmental challenges facing Balochistan.

Highlighting key priorities, CM Bugti said the budget will place strong emphasis on improved governance, public welfare, quality education, healthcare services, employment opportunities, and integrated development projects.

He also announced the establishment of a “Climate Fund” to counter the impacts of climate change and ensure the protection of natural resources. This fund will support eco-friendly initiatives and projects across the province.

The chief minister reaffirmed his government’s resolve to eliminate public deprivation, provide equal development opportunities, and ensure transparent use of resources for the progress and prosperity of Balochistan.