CM Bugti vows to strengthen PWDs empowerment through KUMAK Endowment Fund

QUETTA, Feb 19 (APP): Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti has unveiled a comprehensive plan to transform the KUMAK Endowment Fund into a robust empowerment model, pledging to move beyond financial assistance and build a framework for long-term inclusion and self-reliance for persons with disabilities.

The announcement was made during the second meeting of the Provincial Council of the KUMAK Support Fund, held at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat in Quetta. The session was attended by Parliamentary Secretary for Social Welfare Haji Wali Muhammad Noorzai, Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan, senior officials, and representatives of disability advocacy organizations.

The council resolved to expand ongoing welfare initiatives across the province with strict monitoring and transparent implementation. Bugti directed authorities to increase monthly financial assistance for registered individuals with disabilities, enabling them to lead dignified lives.

The meeting also approved the immediate procurement of assistive devices, including electric wheelchairs and mobility equipment, to ensure timely provision to beneficiaries.

Sarfraz Bugti emphasized that the program would be rolled out in phases to reach every registered person with disabilities in Balochistan. He underscored that the fund would serve as a foundation for empowerment and self-reliance, not merely a relief initiative.

“This program will be transformed into a comprehensive empowerment model,” he stated, highlighting the government’s vision of inclusion and equality.

In a landmark policy announcement, the Chief Minister declared that scholarships and educational assistance would be guaranteed for students with disabilities from matriculation through PhD level. He also directed the promotion of technical and vocational training programs, tailored to enhance employability and skill development.

Sarfraz Bugti reaffirmed his commitment to economic empowerment by announcing interest-free loans for persons with disabilities to establish small businesses and generate self-employment opportunities. The initiative aims to foster financial independence and sustainable livelihoods.

CM Sarfraz Bugti instructed relevant departments to ensure immediate and effective implementation of all decisions, stressing that visible improvements in the welfare of persons with disabilities must be achieved without delay.