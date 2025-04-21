CM Bugti vows to improve education at districts level

- Advertisement -

QUETTA, Apr 21 (APP):Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday directed to conduct a comprehensive and systematic survey regarding the educational needs in all districts so that fact-based planning could be possible.

He expressed these views while presiding over an important meeting on the progress and improvement of the umbrella schemes of the Education Department at the Chief Minister Secretariat.

The meeting reviewed the progress, transparency, and effective implementation of the ongoing and proposed schemes in detail.

In the meeting, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that under the umbrella schemes of the Education Department, coordination should be created between the estimated cost and the allocated resources so that there is no waste of resources and each scheme is completed effectively.

He clarified that such districts which are backward in the field of education should be given priority in the umbrella schemes so that educational imbalance could be eliminated.

He emphasized that the distribution of resources available for the umbrella schemes should be done only on the basis of transparency and merit, above all kinds of expediency, pressure or political influence.

The CM said that the basic schools deprived of facilities should be given top priority in these schemes so that educational improvement could be ensured at the grassroots level.

Mr. Bugti directed that monitoring committees should be activated at the district level for effective monitoring of development projects and transparency and effectiveness should be given priority in all schemes.

He said that it is imperative to take into account the opinions and needs of the local community in education-related schemes so that the projects are in line with the ground realities.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Education Minister Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani, Provincial Finance Minister Mir Shoaib Noshirwani, Advisor to Local Governments Nawabzada Baba Amir Hamza Khan Zehri, Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Hafiz Abdul Basit, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Babar Khan, Secretary Education Saleh Muhammad Nasir, Secretary Finance Imran Zarkoon and other senior officers of the relevant departments.

The Chief Minister urged all the authorities that they would not compromise on institutional improvement, transparent procedures, and effective implementation to bring about real change in the field of education.