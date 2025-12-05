CM Bugti vows to develop province’s financial structure on modern lines

- Advertisement -

QUETTA, Dec 05 (APP): Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Friday said that the provincial cabinet is committed to developing the province’s financial structure on modern lines, improving civic amenities with transparency and speed and taking decisions whose effects would be clearly visible in the coming years.

He expressed these views while chairing the 20th meeting of the provincial cabinet at the Chief Minister Secretariat.

In the meeting, important decisions related to climate change, urban travel facilities, financial reforms, establishment of Bank of Balochistan, improvement of administrative structure, education, environment and public welfare were approved.

At the beginning of the meeting, congratulating Chief of Defense Forces Field Marshal General Asim Munir on assuming the responsibilities of “CDF”, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that during the Indian aggression, General Asim Munir’s wise leadership and defense strategy significantly increased the prestige of Pakistan at the global level, while the Pakistani forces have an extraordinary ability to deal with all kinds of challenges.

The Chief Minister said that the people of Balochistan would always stand by their brave forces.

The meeting approved more routes of the green bus service and additional buses regarding urban travel facilities.

While the CM said that for the first time in the history of Balochistan, a “pink bus service” is being started for women, which would ensure the safe and a significant practical step towards a dignified journey.

Terming climate change as a major challenge, Mir Sarfarz Bugti said that the first climate fund has been established in the province under which environmentally friendly policies and climate resilience-based projects would be strengthened.

The cabinet agreed to impose a phased ban on rickshaws and motorbikes to reduce environmental pollution and to introduce electric bikes and electric rickshaws in the province.

As a major development in the financial sector, the provincial cabinet gave in-principle approval to the establishment of the “Bank of Balochistan”, regarding which the Chief Minister directed that this bank be given practical form by next year and its management board be established on the basis of complete transparency and 100 percent merit.

He clearly directed that the Bank of Balochistan would be kept completely free from all kinds of political pressure and interests.

The meeting also approved the appointment of the Chairperson of the Balochistan Environmental Protection Tribunal, the Birth and Death Registration Model Bye-Laws 2022 and the Minority The Special Marriage Act for the “Baha’i” community was also approved.

The cabinet decided to make legal facilitation in the province effective that the powers of Justice of the Peace would be delegated to Division Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Additional Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners.

The cabinet was informed that the Justice of the Peace would be able to direct the police to register FIRs in accessible cases, could promptly redress complaints of harassment and would act as a proactive forum to reduce delays arising from legal complications.

Taking an important decision in the education sector, the cabinet declared the cost of additional rooms and facilities constructed by Parent Teachers Committees in 3,000 single-room schools as tax-exempt and set a target that 90 percent of single-room schools in the province would be expanded to two rooms in the next three years.

In the development and economic sectors, the cabinet approved the establishment of a Project Management Unit in the Planning and Development Department, Balochistan Livelihood Support Project, Tax on Land and Agriculture Income Rules, 2025 and amendments to the Balochistan Levies Force Service Rules 2023 were also approved.

He said that we have started practical steps to deal with climate change, modernize urban transport, strengthen the education structure and put the economy on a sustainable footing.

The Chief Minister said that we are going to make the province where progress would be measured not on decisions but on results and where every citizen feels that the government is standing with them and is working for them and securing their future.

The meeting prayed for the elevation of the ranks of security forces and civilian martyrs, while special prayers were also offered for the early recovery of Provincial Irrigation Minister Mir Muhammad Sadiq Umrani.