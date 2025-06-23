CM Bugti visits Jacobabad, offers condolences on demise of Aijaz Jakhrani’s mother

- Advertisement -

JACOBABAD, Jun 23 (APP): Balochistan Chief Minister, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, paid visit to Jacobabad on Monday to offer condolences to senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Mir Ejaz Hussain Jakhrani, on the demise of his mother.

During his visit to the Jakhrani House, CM Bugti expressed heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul. He offered Fateha and conveyed his deep sorrow over the loss, acknowledging the difficult time the family is going through.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by provincial ministers and members of the Balochistan Assembly. They also extended their condolences to Mir Ejaz Jakhrani and offered prayers for the elevation of the deceased’s ranks in the Jannah.