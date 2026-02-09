CM Bugti visits houses of martyrs who foiled terrorist incident in Quetta on Jan 31 , vows to help families of them

QUETTA, Feb 09 (APP): Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday said that Balochistan government would not leave the families of the martyrs alone in any way, their maintenance is the first responsibility of the state.

He said this while visiting the homes of police officers and personnel who were martyred in the brutal terrorist incidents that took place in Quetta on January 31, where he also met the families of the martyrs, expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to them and offered Fateha.

On this occasion, the Balochistan Chief Minister had a special meeting with the children of the martyred police personnel, gave them love and affection

The CM said that these children are not just a family but the bright future and hope of the entire nation.

He made it clear that the Balochistan government could not leave the families of the martyrs alone in any way, as their maintenance is the first responsibility of the country.

Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that under the prevailing compensation policy, immediate financial assistance would be provided to the families of the police martyrs, along with two government jobs. One of these jobs would be in the police department while the other could be in another government department.

He directed the Additional Chief Secretary Home to issue all the posting orders within a week.

The Chief Minister of Balochistan announced that the government would bear all the expenses related to the education of the children of the martyrs so that they could continue their education without fear or worry.

He also issued orders to give name the Sariab police station after him, paying tribute to the great sacrifice of Shaheed ASI Mahmood-ur-Rehman.

He said that the police department is providing Rs. 5.5 million to the families of the martyrs for the construction of houses and other needs, while other possible resources could also be provided for their welfare as required.

Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, while talking to the families on this occasion, said that the people of Balochistan are indebted to the blood of the martyrs, we would never leave the families of our martyrs and ghazis abandoned.

He said that enemy forces, especially on the orders of India, are conspiring to destabilize Pakistan and Balochistan through terrorist elements, however, all such conspiracies would be foiled for interest of durable peace of the country and the province.

He made it clear that the sacred blood that has been shed on this land would be accounted for and the enemies of the nation and state could be brought to justice at all costs.

The Chief Minister of Balochistan said that a complete, transparent and professional investigation into the recent incidents of terrorism is underway, in which considerable progress has been made.

He said that the investigation teams are working 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the terrorists involved in these incidents of terrorism and their facilitators would be brought to justice.

Mir Sarfraz Bugti reiterated his resolve that the Balochistan government has full capacity to deal with terrorism and would only end the state by bringing the elements hostile to it to their logical end.

On this occasion, provincial ministers including Bakht Muhammad Kakar, Asim Kurd Gelu, Noor Muhammad Dummar, Mir Zahoor Buledi, Haji Ali Madad Jatak, Adviser to Local Governments Nawabzada Baba Amir Hamza Zehri, Parliamentary Secretary Mir Liaquat Lehri, Member Provincial Assembly Zarak Khan Mandokhel, Additional Chief Secretary Home Hamza Shafqat, I G Police Balochistan Muhammad Tahir Khan, Commissioner Quetta Division Shahzeb Khan and other high officials were present.