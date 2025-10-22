CM Bugti takes notice of Uthal incident

- Advertisement -

QUETTA, Oct 22 (APP):Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Wednesday took strong notice of Uthal incident and directed the Commissioner Kalat to conduct an inquiry and submit a factual report of the incident soon.

He said that inhumane treatment of the public would not be tolerated under any circumstances, saying that strict action would be taken against those responsible.

The CM said that the protection of life and property of the public is the primary responsibility of the Balochistan government.

He is contacting federal institutions so that such incidents could be prevented in the future, he said.