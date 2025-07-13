CM Bugti pays tribute to Kashmiri martyrs on Kashmir Martyrs’ Day

- Advertisement -

QUETTA, Jul 13 (APP): Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, paid tribute to Kashmiri Martyrs on Kashmir Martyrs’ Day, commemorating the sacrifice of 22 Kashmiris who lost their lives on July 13, 1931, in Srinagar.

Describing the incident as a defining moment in the Kashmir freedom movement, Bugti emphasized its enduring impact on the struggle for self-determination.

He condemned as he termed decades of Indian state oppression, citing grave human rights violations faced by the Kashmiri people. Bugti praised their resilience, calling it a powerful testament to their commitment to freedom despite enduring tyranny.

Referring to United Nations resolutions, the Chief Minister reiterated that the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination is recognized at the international level. He criticized India’s continued noncompliance, labeling it a deliberate denial of justice and a prolongation of suffering.

Calling on the global conscience, Bugti urged the United Nations and international human rights organizations to intervene decisively in support of the Kashmiri people. He stressed the need for meaningful action to uphold their legitimate and legally recognized rights.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s unwavering stance, he said, “The people of Pakistan and especially those of Balochistan are stand in heartfelt solidarity with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters. Their courage will not go unnoticed, and their sacrifice will pave the way toward freedom and dignity.”