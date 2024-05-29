CM Bugti orders shifting of Basima bus injured to Quetta by Air Ambulance

QUETTA, May 29 (APP): Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Wednesday has ordered to shift the injured of Basima Bus accident to Quetta by Air Ambulance for best medical treatment.

The Balochistan government owned helicopter left for Panjgur to pick up the injured people.

Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Bugti directed for the immediate transfer of the seriously injured to Quetta and should provide best medical treatment.

Deputy Commissioner Panjgur Zakir Ali said that on the instructions of Chief Minister Balochistan, the 10 seriously injured people will be transferred to Quetta in a short time.

Pakistan Army also took the lead in the rescue operations of Basima Bus accident.

Along with government of Balochistan, a helicopter of Pakistan Army also reached Panjgur to transfer the injured to Quetta.

District administrations of Panjgur and Washuk, police force, Jwans of Levies, FC South are engaged in the rescue operations.

The chief minister expressed sorrow over the losses of precious lives and those who were injured in the bus falling into a ravine near Washuk while travelling from Turbat to Quetta.

In a condolence message, Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti said he was deeply saddened and shocked by the loss of precious lives in the tragic accident.

Sarfraz Bugti expressed his condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the families of those who died in the bus accident and shared the grief of the families of the deceased.

The chief minister instructed that better medical facilities should be provided to the injured persons in the accident.

The chief minister prayed for the speedy recovery of the people injured in the bus accident.

At least 28 people including women and children were killed and 20 others injured when a passenger bus fell into a deep ravine in Washuk district on Wednesday.

According to Assistant Commissioner Basima Ismail Mengal, 20 people, including women and children, were injured when a passenger bus fell into a deep ravine.