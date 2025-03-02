CM Bugti launches Ramadan Food Package for 250,000 needy people

- Advertisement -

QUETTA, Mar 02 (APP):Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Sunday lunched the “Ramadan Food Package” under it, 250,000 deserving people would provide relief in the province during the month of Ramadan.

He said that he is well aware of the difficulties of the poor, needy and white-clad classes, the government had decided a month ago that we would provide relief to our people in the form of Ramadan package.

He expressed these views while launching the Ramadan food package at the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) office here.

The CM said that however, the relief program was slightly delayed due to the closure of the highways but efforts are being made to reach the doorsteps of the deserving people as soon as possible.

He said that all the Deputy Commissioners have been instructed to avoid photography keeping in mind the self-respect of every individual.

On this occasion, Director General PDMA Jahanzeb Khan while giving a briefing to the Chief Minister of Balochistan said that the Ramadan ration program has been started for 250,000 deserving people under the management of PDMA.

He said in briefing that a 48 kg ration bag would be enough to meet the needs of 7 people for 15 days, quality has been kept in mind in food items and anyone, including the media could review it.

These relief packages are being sent by train and road in the districts of Balochistan, he said.

On this occasion, CM Mir Sarfraz Bugti congratulated Chief Secretary Balochistan, DG, PDMA and his entire team for the efforts to launch Ramadan food package saying that the government has decided to provide relief to the deserving people, especially those living below the poverty line, at their doorsteps.

Therefore, this ration should reach the doorstep of the poor without any photo session and the rightful person should be given the right in consultation with all the members of the assembly.

He said that due to the closure of national highways, there are difficulties in delivering ration to remote areas, but the government is trying to deliver this ration to all districts as soon as possible through trains and other means.

The CM also expressed regret that the highways are blocked from time to time despite government and court orders due to which ordinary citizens have to face difficulties.

In this context, the provincial government had issued clear orders that the deputy commissioners of the districts who could not fulfill their responsibilities will be removed from their posts, he said.

He expressed concern over the fact that some elements block national highways by pushing women and children forward, this creates problems for management.

He said that the government knows how to play the streets and stick to its rules, as was done in Gwadar, however, patience is used and the government tries to resolve the issues with patience but there is no end to patience, citizens could not be left in trouble.

In response to a question, the Chief Minister said that Omar Ayub should tell us which districts are no-go areas in Balochistan.

If any district is really like that, then tell me the name of that district without asking Mahmood Khan, he maintained.

He said that separatist commanders were released in the Imran Khan government of Omar Ayub’s party which later became part of the terror campus.

The CM Bugti rejected the claims about independence and secession and said that there is no truth in the statements of Omar Ayub or anyone else.

He said that terrorists attack national highways in the dark of night and armed mobs close the road at gunpoint, but they don’t last long,our security forces are operating in a gray area where it is extremely difficult, for this, various strategies including intelligence-based operations are being worked to maintain peace in the area.

The CM said that it is not certain but it could be said that the gangs involved in gun violence and could not stay on the streets for long in the dark of night.

They put their pressure on the government through these legitimately targeted voices and then release them themselves, this is a challenge for the government and this could only be solved through effective legislation, he said.

He said that suggestions have been given to the federal government to speed up work on a formal act in this regard.

The CM said that the government of Balochistan is taking all possible measures for the protection and rights of the people and any illegal act would not be allowed.

Provincial Minister and other were also present on the occasion.