CM Bugti gives message of love, tolerance, mutual respect to public on 9th, 10th Muharram

- Advertisement -

QUETTA, Jul 05 (APP):Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti has given a message of love, tolerance and mutual respect to the public for the peaceful and purposeful conduct of the ninth and tenth Muharram.

In a statement, CM Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that Muharram, especially the day of Ashura, provides us with practical examples of great sacrifice, patience, perseverance and standing firm in the path of truth and righteousness.

The CM said that the sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions is a shining example of humanity, justice, principle and struggle against oppression for the rest of the world.

This month teaches us the lesson of selflessness, compassion and standing with the oppressed, he said.

He said that foolproof security arrangements have been made to maintain an atmosphere of peace and order during the days of Muharram in the province and the district administration, police, Levies, FC and other law enforcement agencies are on alert at all times.

The CM appealed to the scholars, Zakirs, all schools of thought, and mourners to promote inter-Muslim unity and demonstrate practical harmony so that these days could pass peacefully and with devotion and respect.