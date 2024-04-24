CM Bugti for taking steps to establish good governance in province

QUETTA, April 24 (APP): Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Wednesday said that provincial government would take practical measures to address public issues and establish good governance in consultation with all stakeholders.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Pakistan Bar Council (PBC), High Court Bar (HCB) and Balochistan Bar Council (BBC) led by Muneer Ahmed Kakar Advocate called on him here.

The matters relating to the problems of Bar Councils came under discussion during the meeting.

The Chief Minister said that provincial government would review the proposals presented within the available resources to solve the genuine issues being faced by the lawyers’ community and assured to take measures for the welfare of the lawyers fraternity.

He said that Bar Councils and lawyers would be consulted on legislation related to public interest in the Balochistan Assembly.