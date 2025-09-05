CM Bugti extends Eid Milad-un-Nabi greetings, calls for unity and peace

- Advertisement -

QUETTA, Sep 05 (APP): On the blessed occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti extended heartfelt greetings to the entire Muslim Ummah, with special wishes for the people of Balochistan.

In his message, he emphasized the timeless relevance of the life and teachings of Hazrat Muhammad Mustafa (peace be upon him), describing them as a beacon of mercy, guidance, and peace for all humanity.

“The life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is a shining example of brotherhood, justice, tolerance, and service to humanity,” said Bugti. He urged Muslims to renew their commitment to shaping both personal and collective lives in accordance with the Prophet’s teachings, in pursuit of a peaceful, prosperous, and just society.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed the provincial government’s dedication to fostering peace, religious tolerance, and social cohesion across Balochistan. He encouraged citizens to transform their neighborhoods into symbols of unity and solidarity during Eid Milad-un-Nabi, sending a powerful message to the world that Muslims can overcome any challenge by embracing the Prophet’s example.

“This day reminds us that true success lies only in following his excellent example (PBUH),” Bugti concluded. “We must demonstrate through our words, actions, and conduct that Islam is a religion of peace, love, and service to humanity.”