CM Bugti expresses sorrow on death of Faisal Agha’s mother

QUETTA, Oct 28 (APP):Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti visited the house of Secretary Services and General Administration Department Syed Faisal Agha where he expressed deep sorrow over the death of his mother on Tuesday.

The chief minister said that he shared the grief of the bereaved in this hour of grief.

He also prayed that Allah Almighty may grant the deceased a high position in His mercy and give the family the courage to bear this loss.

Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, senior government officers, political leaders and various personalities were also present on the occasion.