Wednesday, October 29, 2025
HomeDomesticCM Bugti expresses sorrow on death of Faisal Agha’s mother
Domestic

CM Bugti expresses sorrow on death of Faisal Agha’s mother

4
- Advertisement -
QUETTA, Oct 28 (APP):Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti visited the house of Secretary Services and General Administration Department Syed Faisal Agha where he expressed deep sorrow over the death of his mother on Tuesday.
The chief minister said that he shared the grief of the bereaved in this hour of grief.
He also prayed that Allah Almighty may grant the deceased a high position in His mercy and give the family the courage to bear this loss.
Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, senior government officers, political leaders and various personalities were also present on the occasion.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan