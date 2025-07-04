CM Bugti directs top officials to resolve public issues on priority basis

- Advertisement -

QUETTA, Jul 04 (APP):Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz on Friday strictly directed secretaries, directors and other officers of the relevant departments to address issues of the public on priority basis after listening them from people.

He said this while holding meeting with public delegations and individual petitioners at the CM Secretariat called on him here.

The CM listened to their issues and issued orders to the concerned officers to resolve these issues immediately.

The aim of this move by the CM is to strengthen the communication between the government and the public, gain a direct understanding of public problems and ensure timely steps to resolve them.

Citizens coming from different areas placed their issues, suggestions and complaints before the CM, which included issues related to health, education, drinking water, roads, employment, and local government services.

The CM listened carefully to every citizen and directed the secretaries, directors and other officers of the relevant departments present on the spot to resolve the issues of the public on priority basis by improving the service delivery system should be addressed saying that a report in this regard should be sent directly to the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that the provincial government’s motto is to serve the people and provide immediate and fair solutions to their problems, the citizens of Balochistan would not be ignored under any circumstances.

The CM warned the relevant departments that laxity or negligence on public complaints would not be tolerated and if anyone commits deliberate negligence, disciplinary action would be taken against him.