CM Bugti congratulates PPP’ s Chairman Bilawal Bhutto on his 37th birthday

QUETTA, Sep 21 (APP): Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Sunday congratulated Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on his 37th birthday.

He said That Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is the hope for the bright future of the nation, a champion of people’s rights, he is a strong defender of democracy.

The CM said that Bilawal Bhutto demonstrated political insight as a young leader, democratic stability and public service are the political commitment of his.

The nation is proud of talented leaders like Bilawal Bhutto, he said.