CM Bugti condemns killing of Waleed, brother of MPA Rehmat Saleh

QUETTA, Oct 19 (APP):Chief Minister (CM) Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Sunday strongly condemned the brutal murder of Waleed Saleh, brother of MPA Rehmat Saleh Baloch, in Panjgur, calling it a serious and condemnable attempt to sabotage the peace of the province.

He has also sought an immediate report on the incident.

The CM expressed deep sorrow and regret over this unfortunate incident of firing and said that such cowardly actions could not demoralize the people of Balochistan.

He directed the law enforcement agencies to arrest the involved elements as soon as possible and give them exemplary punishment according to the law.

Mir Sarfraz Bugti expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased Waleed Saleh and said that the provincial government expresses complete solidarity with the bereaved family and all resources would be utilized to provide them justice.

The CM said that the protection of the lives and property of the people is the top priority of the Balochistan government to maintain law and order; criminals would not be allowed to escape the clutches of the law at any cost.