CM Bugti chairs secretaries committee meeting: livestock, finance, urban planning departments lead performance rankings

QUETTA, Oct 31 (APP):Balochistan Chief Minister, Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Thursday presided over a high-level meeting of the Secretaries Committee in Quetta, where quarterly performance reports of 38 provincial departments were presented and reviewed.

Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan delivered a comprehensive briefing, noting that departmental performance was assessed against 644 indicators.

According to the briefing, the Livestock Department topped the ranking in terms of performance.

The Finance Department secured the second position, while the Urban Planning and Development Department came in third. The Law Department ranked fourth, and the Agriculture Department was fifth.

Among the departments with weaker performance, the Local Government Department was ranked first (lowest), the Women Development Department second, and the Inter-Provincial Coordination Department third. Labour and Manpower was fourth, and CMIT (Chief Minister’s Inspection Team) was fifth.

Chief Minister Bugti commended the heads of high-performing departments and issued directives to underperforming departments to improve their efficiency and service delivery. He emphasized that good governance is key to resolving public issues.

He said diligence, honesty, and consistency are essential to overcoming provincial challenges and transparency must be ensured in all administrative and decision-making processes.

“The province’s issues will not be resolved by outsiders; we ourselves must take responsibility,” he added.

The Chief Minister also stressed the need to accelerate development projects to deliver timely relief to citizens and build public trust.

“The development of Balochistan is only possible through good governance and effective policy implementation,” he concluded.

The meeting prayed for the eternal peace of SHO Latif Ali Khoso, martyred in a recent counter-terrorism operation in Bhag Nari.