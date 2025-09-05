CM briefed on possible urban flooding, flash floods in Sindh

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Sep 05 (APP):Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presided over a high-level meeting at CM House on Friday to review the evolving flood situation, preparedness measures, and relief operations across the province.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers Sharjeel Inam Memon, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Muhammad Ali Malkani, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo, Makhdoom Mehboob Zaman, Principal Secretary to CM Abdul Rahim Shaikh, Secretary Livestock Kazim Jatoi, Secretary Environment Zubair Channa, Secretary Rehabilitation Akhtar Bugti, DG PDMA Salman Shah and other senior officials. Through video link, Minister for Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro, Minister for Agriculture Muhammad Bux Mahar, Minister for Excise Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Minister for Zakat & Ushr Riaz Shah Shirazi, Secretary Irrigation Zarif Khero, divisional commissioners and DIGs also joined the session.

The CM said that water levels in the rivers were gradually receding, the province must remain fully prepared for a potential flood situation ranging between 700,000 to 900,000 cusecs. He cautioned that on September 8, the Guddu Barrage would face peak water flow. “We must ensure preparedness, timely evacuation of people, and establishment of relief camps,” he stressed.

The chief minister was briefed by Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro and Secretary Irrigation Zarif Khero that inflows at Tarbela Dam stood at 183,000 cusecs with outflows of 155,500 cusecs, while Mangla Dam reported inflows of 115,341 cusecs and outflows of 133,341 cusecs. Water levels at both dams were reported to be declining. At Guddu Barrage, inflows stood at 359,570 cusecs against outflows of 377,481 cusecs, while Sukkur Barrage recorded inflows of 331,155 cusecs against outflows of 277,355 cusecs, indicating a rising trend downstream.

The meeting was told that the Met Office has predicted widespread heavy rains across Sindh from September 7 to 9, warning of possible urban flooding and flash floods.

A low-pressure system over Madhya Pradesh is expected to reach Rajasthan and parts of Sindh by September 6, bringing strong monsoon currents. Districts likely to be affected include Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Sujawal, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad and Shikarpur.

It was warned that torrential downpours may submerge low-lying areas, trigger flash floods in Dera Ghazi Khan and Balochistan hill torrents, and cause landslides in northern Pakistan. Weak structures, electric poles and billboards may also be damaged.

The public and travellers have been advised to stay alert, avoid unnecessary movement, and follow official updates, while all concerned departments have been placed on high alert.

Rehabilitation Minister Makhdoom Mehboob Zaman and DG PDMA Salman Shah briefed the CM on relief measures. A total of 528 relief camps have been established across Sindh. It was reported that many displaced families had not moved into them. So far, 109,320 people have been evacuated from riverine areas to safer locations.

Medical teams operating 169 health camps have treated 27,801 patients. The CM directed divisional commissioners to ensure full facilities for all displaced families. “Those who are leaving their homes must be looked after with utmost care,” he instructed.

The meeting was also informed that strengthening work was underway at the Kashmore-Kandhkot Bund and Qadirpur Shank Bund to protect vulnerable areas.

Minister for Fisheries and Livestock Mohammad Ali Malkani and Secretary Kazim Jatoi informed the chief minister that Sindh has a total livestock population of 49.952 million animals (Livestock Census 2024). In case of a high-level flood, around 40 per cent (19.980 million) of the livestock could be affected. Within this, approximately 5.125 million animals belong to the highly vulnerable Kacha belt of the Indus River. So far, 652,000 animals have been safely evacuated from these areas.

To protect animal health, the Livestock Department launched a pre-rain vaccination campaign on July 10, 2025, to build immunity in livestock before the calamity. As part of preparedness, 300 veterinary camps were established across the province, engaging 999 staff, including 352 technical and 647 para-technical workers. Of these, 129 camps were strategically shifted to the riverine routes on both banks of the Indus on August 27, 2025, to provide rapid assistance.

The livestock department has set up 110 livestock camps 754,527 animals have so far vaccinated and treated.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah reiterated that the Sindh government would utilise all available resources to safeguard people’s lives and livelihoods.