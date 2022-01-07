CM Bizenjo reviews relief activities in rain & snowfall affected areas

QUETTA, Jan 07 (APP):Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo Friday chaired a meeting to review the ongoing relief activities in the areas affected by snowfall and rains in the province .

Chief Secretary Balochistan, Senior Member Board of Revenue Secretary Finance, Secretary Local Government, Director General PDMA, Administrator QMC and other officials attended the meeting.

Respective Divisional Commissioners attended the meeting through Video Link.

The meeting was briefed about ongoing relief activities in rain and snowfall affected areas.The meeting also made for approval of release of funds to the Deputy Commissioners of the affected districts for the purchase of relief goods as per requirements.

Chief minister directed that necessary machinery would be utilized to ensure taking out accumulation of rain water at Sariab road and other areas.

He said work of cleaning the drains of Quetta city should be started on emergency basis, Quetta city cleaning campaign should be continued uninterruptedly, adding that Quetta city road construction and repair project should be launched immediately.

He also instructed that the relief activities in areas affected by snow and rain should be accelerated saying that funds would be released for the provision of relief items in the rain affected areas.

The CM also appreciated the performance of the concerned sectors for timely relief activities and rescue operation in affected areas.

He also directed to provide necessary facilities to the tourists visiting Ziarat and other areas.

Earlier, Chief Minister Balochistan visited Sariab Road, Qambrani Road, Sabzal Road and reviewed the situation there.

He also expressed dissatisfaction over the performance of Administrator Quetta Municipal Corporation (QMC) and directed that measures would be taken to take out rain water for improvement of drainage system in the area.

The people of the area informed the chief minister about their problems and he assured them that their problems would be solved soon.

He said that the Quetta package plans would be completed soon which could be brought in right direction for interest of people of the area.