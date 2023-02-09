QUETTA, Feb 09 (APP): Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Thursday expressed his satisfaction and happiness over the holding of the third phase of local body (LB) elections in the province in a peaceful environment.

He congratulated the candidates victorious in the local body election, saying that he expect the newly elected leadership would play an effective role in development and solving public problems.

He said that the provincial government would provide full support to local bodies so that public problems could be solved at the grassroots level.

The CM said that the provincial regime was serious in transferring the powers to the lower level, the release of critical funds to the local councils has been ensured adding that Provincial Finance Commission was being established.

There is no doubt that local government institutions have an important role in solving public problems at the grassroots level. These institutions are playing an exemplary role in developed countries, he maintained.

Mr. Bizenjo added that Balochistan was the first province where the stages of municipal elections have been completed successfully saying that the creation of local bodies was a manifestation of the seriousness of the provincial government.

For the first time, the responsibility of maintaining security and peace in the local body elections was carried out by the Balochistan Police, Levies and the administration, he noted.

He said that by the grace of Allah, the election process was completed in a peaceful environment in a good manner, the security agencies of the province and the people deserved congratulations.

He said that he was happy with the success of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) candidates.

He also hoped that they would use all their abilities for the development and prosperity of the people of their areas in accordance with the party policy and manifesto.